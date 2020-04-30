|
Scott David Cady, of Tolland, husband to his beloved wife Michele passed away at his home on April 23, 2020 holding hands with Michele and their son, Aidan (AJ), whom he cherished. Scott recently worked in IT for Travelers Insurance Co. but his most revered position was that of Head Coach of the Tolland High School Eagles football team. He displayed courage and stamina throughout his last coaching season while battling a rare form of cancer. Besides his passion for football and his team, Scott also had a love of life and enjoyed automobiles, fishing, writing music and golf. He got his first hole-in-one at Twin Hills Country Club. While undergoing chemo last July, his dear friends hosted a fundraising event in his honor. Scott played guitar on stage and was in his glory. This truly touched his heart and fueled his determination to coach one final season with mental toughness and never give up attitude. Born in Salem, MA in 1964 and a 1982 graduate of Tolland High School he was predeceased by his father Louis Harlow Cady, and is survived by his mother, Mary Leonard and step father, Robert Leonard of Tolland.Besides his son, Aidan (AJ), he also leaves behind his beautiful daughter Taylor of Boston, and his devoted son Ian of Ashford, both from a previous marriage; his sisters Alison Cady of Stafford and Allison Leonard Altieri and her husband Jason and niece and nephew Eve and Jonas of Mansfield, his loving in-laws Roy and Winona Carroll of Maine as well as a circle of very loyal friends, a trait most important to him. #GFAP! At friends' suggestions, a special account has been set up for AJ's education. Donations may be made directly to "AJ Cady" Key Bank, P. O. Box 697 Tolland, CT 06084. A memorial scholarship is also being planned with the assistance of the Superintendent of Schools. In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in Scott's memory. God bless and don't ever give up!
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020