Scott De Rosa Obituary
Scott A. De Rosa, 47, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Allison (Scarfo) De Rosa.Scott was born on October 16, 1971 in Meriden to Nicholas De Rosa Jr. and the late Rosemarie (Konenborg) De Rosa. He was a talented chef and an avid Patriots fan. In addition to leaving behind his wife Allison, he was the loving and caring father to his daughter, Darlene Jennings and her husband RJ of Thomaston. He is also survived by his father Nicholas De Rosa Jr. and his wife Diana Gordon of Waterbury, two fur babies, Tom and Jerry, two brothers, Nicholas De Rosa III, Michael De Rosa and his wife Denise and sister, Leesa Marie Cyr, father and mother-in-law, Philip and Carol Scarfo, three brothers-in-law, Kurt, Philip and David Scarfo and many cousins, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019
