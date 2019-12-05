Home

Scott E. Olson


1985 - 2019
Scott E. Olson Obituary
Scott E. Olson, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday November 27, 2019. He was born in Manchester, CT on May 19, 1985, to John C. Olson of Fairfield and Ann M. Olson of Vernon. Scott grew up in Bolton. He attended Bolton schools and Manchester Community College. He was employed by Yankee Installations and Construction. He was also a gifted artist who had incredible talent. Scott enjoyed dirt biking, rock music and being outdoors. He was known for his sense of humor and fearless personality. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Timothy (Darcy), his sister Jamie (Greg), his niece Emery and his nephew Gavin. As well as his maternal grandmother, Lillian Boisvert, and several uncles, aunts and cousins. Also his close friend and mentor, Mark Derench. He was predeceased by his brother Sean Olson. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in his honor to local addiction services or any . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
