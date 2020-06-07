Scott Jeffrey McDermott, 58, of Madison, Alabama passed away February 20, 2020. Born in Hartford, Connecticut on September 4, 1961, he was the son of the late John "Jack" McDermott and Marilyn Smith. He attended Windsor public schools and graduated from Windsor High School in 1979. Scott was a real estate agent in Alabama for over 30 years. He worked alongside his good friend Roy Claytor until Roy's passing in 2016. Scott is survived by his sister, Karen McDermott of Huntsville, Alabama, as well as his sister-in-law, Theresa Caskie-McDermott, niece Kathleen Klostermann and nephew Ryan McDermott, all of Colorado. He also leaves an aunt, uncles and cousins, his best friend and caretaker C.E. Lee, and his beloved canine companion Gabbie. Scott's older brother Mark Edward McDermott died on April 11, 2020 in Colorado. They were both preceded in death by grandparents Edward and Virginia McDermott and Edgar and Hazel Smith, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial services will be held at a later date. For condolences or further Information please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.