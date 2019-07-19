Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Scott Jeffrey Echelson Obituary
Scott Jeffrey Echelson, 41, of Windsor, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on February 16, 1978, Scott was raised in Windsor and attended St. Gabriel School and Windsor High School. While growing up in Windsor, Scott excelled in all sports. He practiced martial arts for many years and attained the designation of black belt as a young man. He leaves his parents, Jeffrey Paul Echelson of Windsor and Shirley (Lawton) Echelson of Rocky Hill; a brother, Drew Echelson, Ph.D. of Boston, MA; four aunts, Rivalyn Wilkens and her husband John of Martinsville, VA, Deborah Wishnevsky, Melissa Blair, and Melinda Buckland all of Windsor; five cousins, Summer Echelson of Enfield, Brittany Buckland of Windsor, Robert Vallier of Maine, and Carley and Chelsea Wilkens both of Virginia. He was predeceased by a cousin, Katherine Jean Wishnevsky. His family will receive friends TODAY, Friday, July 19, 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019
