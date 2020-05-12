Scott and I went to Royden House together and moved on to kindergarten at Hong Kong International School. The Hong Kong ties that bind are strong. I now own a bed and breakfast in upstate NY. A few years ago I had the pleasure of hosting a lovely couple who happened to be neighbors of the Morris family in NJ before they moved to Hong Kong. He had a picture of Scott flying a kite in his backyard and later sent it to me. How sweet and touched I was. Scott was taken too early but I loved that our life paths crossed several times. Rest In Peace.

Sheryl Mordini

Classmate