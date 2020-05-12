Scott Knowles Morris, 58, Farmington, CT, died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020, surrounded by family, after a brief and fierce battle with lung cancer. Son of Robert Jenkins Morris, an industrial engineer, and Jean Strang Morris, a school teacher, Scott was born on May 12, 1961 at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ. In 1967, just as he was beginning his first school years, his father's work brought the family to Hong Kong, where Scott began kindergarten at The Royden House School and then transitioned to Hong Kong International School. His family moved back and forth between Hong Kong and Singapore, and in 1979 Scott returned to the United States for his final years of high school at the New Hampton School and Farmington High School. He attended Central Connecticut State University, where he met the love of his life and then wife of 33 years, Sharon Hartman. He received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Hartford in 1987, and he and Sharon married that year. They had two children, Blaise Robert and Nickole Haviland. Always an adventurer, inventor and entrepreneur at heart, Scott employed his engineering expertise in a wide variety of venues. His last corporate engagement was at Bauer Aerospace, where he worked from 1992-1994, before developing his dream company in 1994, Morris Controls, Inc., a control systems integration company, where he served as President until his death. While there, he developed and patented the "E-traveler," a paperless part traveler solution for manufacturers. In 2018, he also founded CT BioLogic, a wholesaler of full spectrum CBD oil and provider of CBD extraction services. "Continuous contrarian dialog brings about the best solution to any problem. Disagreement is not conflict." This guiding principle of Morris Controls was a core belief and integral part of Scott's character, which occasionally exasperated but also endeared him to those who knew and loved him best, and commanded great respect and affection within his industry. He loved nothing more than a good debate, and believed as firmly in the essential value of disagreement as he believed in the intrinsic value of those individuals engaged in the discourse. Employees, business associates, neighbors, friends all remarked on his gentle and generous nature, as well as his indomitable optimism and sense of humor under the darkest of circumstances. So beloved was he by his employees that they created a farewell and thank-you video for him to view as he lay in hospice. He traveled widely with his work, solving manufacturing conundrums from Plainville, CT to Amsterdam, but his favorite travels were with his family and his dogs. Long road trips (including one in an RV which Scott vowed he'd never do again) were undertaken with great enthusiasm, as were short and long adventures on the water in his succession of boats, Rum Punch being the most recent, which hosted many hours of treasured family time, up and down the eastern seaboard and in dock at Mystic. After joining Yankee CrossFit in 2017, Scott became passionate about exercise, losing over 75 pounds in a year. Scott is survived by his wife, Sharon Hartman Morris, his two children, Blaise Robert Morris and Nickole Haviland Morris, his two dogs, Chloe and Callinca (his two favorite health care providers), his sister, Haviland Morris, numerous adoring nieces and nephews and a host of colleagues, neighbors and friends who will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help support South Park Inn (www.southparkinn.org), a favorite social service organization of Scott's, providing a range of critical services to the homeless population in Hartford, CT. Your support will be especially appreciated in these difficult times. We will hold an online celebration of Scott's life on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT. All are welcome to attend and participate. Please bring a funny story about Scott if you have one. To join us, visit www.celebratescott.com. Carmon Funeral Home & Famy Center of Avon has care of the arrangements.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.