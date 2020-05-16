Scott R. Yeager
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott R. Yeager, 52, beloved husband of Barbara (Cassin) Yeager and loving father of Colin T. Yeager, passed away suddenly on April 30, 2020. Scott was born February 8, 1968 in Bridgeport, Ct. to the late Thomas McLaughlin and Susan Cragin. He was the owner of Up in the Attic Antiques and former UCONN apparel company, Husky Wear. Scott was an artist, entrepreneur, generous and kind friend, who had a passion for music and literature. He attended Milton Hershey School and studied American Literature at the University of Connecticut, earning a M.A. He was a gifted student who excelled in his studies and spent time tutoring students. He taught English at both Manchester Community College and UCONN. Scott was a prolific storyteller and loved to share his knowledge about literature, poetry and music. He was always quick with a joke at family gatherings, and his stories were epic. His sense of humor was renowned for its cleverness, sarcasm and often times, silliness. Scott also enjoyed both playing and watching various sports, especially hockey, baseball and basketball. He could quote stats for many players, in those sports and more. He had an incredible energy and too many qualities to list. Scott was an amazing person who will be missed by those who knew him. Scott is survived by his loving family, mother Susan Cragin, sister Stacie Gordon, nephew Jeffrey Gordon, father-in-law Thomas R. Cassin, sister-in-law Margaret (Peggy) Cassin, brother-in-law Thomas F. Cassin, nephew Thomas P. Cassin and niece Ryan Cassin. Scott was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Margaret Cassin (11/2019). In addition, Scott leaves behind his aunts, uncle, cousins and many wonderful and caring friends. Scott was a devoted husband, father, brother, and son, and he touched the lives of many. He will never be forgotten, nor replaced. A celebration of life will be held when family and friends can come together some time in the future. For online condolences, please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved