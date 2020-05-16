Scott R. Yeager, 52, beloved husband of Barbara (Cassin) Yeager and loving father of Colin T. Yeager, passed away suddenly on April 30, 2020. Scott was born February 8, 1968 in Bridgeport, Ct. to the late Thomas McLaughlin and Susan Cragin. He was the owner of Up in the Attic Antiques and former UCONN apparel company, Husky Wear. Scott was an artist, entrepreneur, generous and kind friend, who had a passion for music and literature. He attended Milton Hershey School and studied American Literature at the University of Connecticut, earning a M.A. He was a gifted student who excelled in his studies and spent time tutoring students. He taught English at both Manchester Community College and UCONN. Scott was a prolific storyteller and loved to share his knowledge about literature, poetry and music. He was always quick with a joke at family gatherings, and his stories were epic. His sense of humor was renowned for its cleverness, sarcasm and often times, silliness. Scott also enjoyed both playing and watching various sports, especially hockey, baseball and basketball. He could quote stats for many players, in those sports and more. He had an incredible energy and too many qualities to list. Scott was an amazing person who will be missed by those who knew him. Scott is survived by his loving family, mother Susan Cragin, sister Stacie Gordon, nephew Jeffrey Gordon, father-in-law Thomas R. Cassin, sister-in-law Margaret (Peggy) Cassin, brother-in-law Thomas F. Cassin, nephew Thomas P. Cassin and niece Ryan Cassin. Scott was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Margaret Cassin (11/2019). In addition, Scott leaves behind his aunts, uncle, cousins and many wonderful and caring friends. Scott was a devoted husband, father, brother, and son, and he touched the lives of many. He will never be forgotten, nor replaced. A celebration of life will be held when family and friends can come together some time in the future. For online condolences, please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.