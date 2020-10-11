9/25/1951 - 10/2/2020 Scott Raymond Peters, 69, of Southington and recently of West Haven CT, passed away peacefully after battling cancer. He was a proud Marine and Navy Vietnam Veteran. Graveside service will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude's Children Hospital, or to the Wounded Warrior Project
. To share a memory or express a condolence please visit: www.rwwfh.com
. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, Centerbrook, CT.