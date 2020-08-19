1/1
Scott Scandura
Scott Scandura of Middletown, CT died on August 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital after a brief illness. Scott was born on June 26, 1964 to Paul Scandura, Jr. and Lucille Scandura. He attended Middletown High School where he held a school record in golf. Besides his love for golf, he had a passion and love for cooking. He shared that love with his family and friends. Additionally, he was an avid fan of the New York Giants and Yankees. Most importantly, Scott's life journey was defined by his faith in the Lord and his love for others. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Paul Scandura Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Lucille Scandura, sister, Jody Giglietti and husband, Robert Giglietti, nephew, Dean Giglietti, niece Kara Thompson and husband, Joshua Thompson, great nephew and niece, Jordan Thompson and Kasey Thompson.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2020.
