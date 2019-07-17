Sean Michael Brennan, 25, a beautiful and loving soul, left us too soon on Sunday, July 14th. Sean was a funny and adventurous person- embraced by all for his bright smile, infectious laugh and big heart. He loved off-roading in his Jeep and long walks with his dog Nala. He was kind, with a great sense of humor and if you met him, you were his friend. Sean graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford and went on to build a career in food service at Agave in Hartford as a food truck operator, Bear's BBQ in S. Windsor as a manager, Wood N' Tap in Farmington as bar manager and most recently as the general manager of QUE Whiskey Kitchen, in Southington. Sean will forever be loved and missed by his parents, Jack and Robin (Perdion) Brennan and a sister Leanne of West Hartford, as well as his grandmother, Marjorie Perdion and many aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends. A time to share tears and happy memories will be held at Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Ave, West Hartford on Friday, July 19th from 4-7 pm. A memorial celebration will be held at the Flagg Road UCC on 134 Flagg Road in West Hartford on Saturday, July 20th at 10 am, with a celebration luncheon immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the The Jordan Porco Foundation (www.rememberingjordan.org) whose purpose is to prevent suicide, promote mental health and create a mission of hope for young people; or the Connecticut Humane Society (cthumane.org) who brought Nala into Sean's life. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 17, 2019