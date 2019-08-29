Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sean Patrick Brewer


1973 - 2019
Sean Patrick Brewer Obituary
Sean Patrick Brewer, 45, formerly of West Hartford and currently residing in Manchester passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2019.Sean was born on September 9, 1973 in Hartford to Raymond P. Brewer and Irene F. (Kuzmicki) Catania. Sean grew up in West Hartford, along the way he made many friends, and stayed close to his family. He enjoyed Notre Dame football games and watching the Yankees. He was always willing to help anyone in need and enjoyed roofing. He loved to meet and exchange ideas with people, and everyone was treated as a friend. He was well known for his strength and had many adventures. He was honest, a sweetheart, and someone you wanted in your corner. He will be surely be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his father Raymond P Brewer, Sr (10/7/11) and brother Bradford J Brewer (4/6/95). Sean is survived by his mother Irene f. Catania and her husband Douglas Catania of North Carolina. His partner Amber Palazzo; his sisters: Valerie Sutton and her husband Jeffrey Sutton ; Kelley Brewer-Posey and James Posey also of North Carolina; Amy Noddin and her husband Jim of Valley Center, CA; His brothers Stanley Russak III and Raymond Brewer Jr his three beloved daughters: Destiny Wunderlich and her husband Ritchie, of Austin, Texas; Kayla Brewer of Hartford, Connecticut and Brianna Brewer of Austin, Texas and his beloved son Brayden Brewer and his mother Brynne Davis of West Hartford, Connecticut; His nieces: Jessica and Madison and Great-niece Saphira; and nephews Raymond, Bradford, Noah, Jeffrey, Wyatt and Jake; as well as many cousins and aunts and uncles. Molloy funeral home handled final arrangements. A private family gathering was held in his honor on Sunday, August 25th. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2019
