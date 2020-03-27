Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Pell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Pell


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Pell Obituary
Sean Pell, 75, of Burlington, wife of Kang Lour passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Cambodia October 5, 1944, daughter of the late Venn Pell and Sies Sien. In addition to her husband she is survived by three daughters, Chanthan Lour, Chanthoeun Lour, and Chantha and her husband Soram Khim, two brothers and sister in laws, Punn Soth & Seng Ouch and Punn Sanh & Si Horn, her sister in law Hong Punh, 10 Grandchildren, and 2 Great Grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Saturday March 28th at 1:30 pm in the Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -