Sean Pell, 75, of Burlington, wife of Kang Lour passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Cambodia October 5, 1944, daughter of the late Venn Pell and Sies Sien. In addition to her husband she is survived by three daughters, Chanthan Lour, Chanthoeun Lour, and Chantha and her husband Soram Khim, two brothers and sister in laws, Punn Soth & Seng Ouch and Punn Sanh & Si Horn, her sister in law Hong Punh, 10 Grandchildren, and 2 Great Grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Saturday March 28th at 1:30 pm in the Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020