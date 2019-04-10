Sean R. Ruel, 26, of Ellington, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Manchester on July 24, 1992. Sean was an avid fisherman, especially fishing with his father and brother, loved soccer – his favorite team Bayern Munich, and pickup basketball and online gaming were also passions of his. Sean had a brilliant mind, with a tremendous wit, which translated to him being a master conversationalist. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer (Mullen) Holmes and her husband Geoffrey of Ellington; his father Edward Ruel and his wife Carol of East Hartford; his brother Patrick J. Ruel of Ellington; his grandmother Jean Mullen; his step-siblings Connor, Elizabeth, Eric, Liz, Casey and Brian; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was also survived by his favorite girls, their dogs Marley and Buttons. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Joseph L. Mullen; grandmother Margaret R. Ruel; and his cousin Jessica Mullen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 12th at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church 896 Main St. Manchester. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. on Thursday, April 11th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary