Sebastian A. "Yono" Macca, 81, of East Hartford, beloved husband for 52 years of Louise (Andrews) Macca, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on April 24, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph and Emanuela (Mangiafico) Macca and had lived in the area all his life. He was a graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Yono worked as a printer for many years. He coached midget football and baseball in East Hartford for years and loved to watch his grandkids in all their school and sporting events. He liked to get his hands dirty tinkering on cars and was a history buff. He enjoyed taking cruises, his time share in St. Maarten, and eating good food. He is now reunited with his Front Street friends-the "Gang on the corner." More than anything, Yono was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be forever missed by his wife Louise; two sons, Christopher Macca and wife Tina of West Hartford and Jeffrey Macca and wife Kerry of Hebron and his four cherished grandchildren who were the light of his life, Riley, Conner, Andrew and Kaylee. He is also survived by two brothers, Paul Macca and wife Karen of Clinton and Carmello Macca and wife Irene of Rocky Hill, as well as many adored nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (May 3) at 11 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 1 Community Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield (Section J). There are no calling hours. Donations in Yono's memory may be made to the East Hartford Fire Department, 31 School Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory of Yono with his family, please visit www.desopoeh.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019