RESTUCCI, Sebastian Anthony "Tony" Restucci, 81, formerly of Manchester, died Friday (June 28, 2019), at Kimberly Hall Nursing Home in Windsor, where he had been a resident. He was born on October 26th, 1937 in Hartford to the late, Salvatore and Maria Restucci, he graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1956, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served from January 20, 1958 until Jan 19, 1962. Tony worked in a number of industries in his life, including aerospace, where in 1969, while working for Hamilton Standard Corporation worked on the Apollo 11 Space Mission. He eventually retired as Parts Consultant for Cincinnati Milacron; however, his fondest memories were of working as a Parts Manager at Pratt & Whitney Machine Tool & Die in West Hartford. Tony was a world-champion dart player and played in the Northern Connecticut Dart League for many years, an avid sports fan, Tony, loved the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and UCONN Huskies. He is survived by his sons, the Honorable James A. Restucci and his wife, DeLeesa of Sunnyside, WA, and Michael S. Restucci and his wife, Heidi of Windsor, nephew, John Restucci, of Enfield, and niece, Maria Leonard, of Lebanon, grandsons, Dylan Graybeal also of Sunnyside, Alex Restucci of San Tan Valley, AZ, and Zachary Restucci, of Belchertown, MA. He was predeceased by his girlfriend, Nancy Pelletier, father and mother, Salvatore and Maria Restucci (Ciarcia), and brother, Joseph Restucci. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 8th from 5 PM to 8 PM, at Carmon Community Funeral Homes, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT, funeral services will be held at the same location on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00 AM, burial services will be held at Mt St Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield. Those wishing to make a donation in his name please send it to the . Those wishing to sign Tony's guest book may do so at http://tony.restucci.us Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019