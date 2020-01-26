Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
47 Pleasant St
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sebastian Gianni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sebastian Gianni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sebastian Gianni Obituary
Sebastian Gianni, 91, of West Hartford, beloved husband for 65 years of Ninna (Latina) Gianni, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born in Floridia, Province of Siracusa, Sicily on October 27, 1928, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Carmela Gianni. Sebastian arrived in the United States in 1952. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Hartford in 1957 and took part in graduate work at UConn. He worked for Royal McBee and both the military and commercial divisions of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. Sebastian was a founding member of EPCI, an organization promoting Italian culture, and a proud member of the Italian American Stars, A.C. often serving as Treasurer. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be forever missed by his loving wife Ninna; two children, Melinda (Gianni) Krusz and husband Kevin Krusz of Farmington; Joseph Gianni and his wife Mary Ann Gianni of West Hartford; and the brightest lights in his universe his grandchildren Katherine Gianni, Sarah Gianni, William Krusz and Veronica Krusz. He is survived by his sister, Lucia Bazzano of Floridia, Sicily; and his brother, Paolo Gianni and wife Luigina of Brescia Italy, as well as a nephew and two nieces, and many friends. Sebastian's family is very thankful to the doctors and nurses in the Congestive Heart Failure program at St. Francis for their loving and gentle care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford on Saturday (February 1) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be sent to St. Francis Hospital Foundation in Hartford. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sebastian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molloy Funeral Home
Download Now