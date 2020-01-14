Home

D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
View Map
Sebastian J. Salafia Obituary
Sebastian "Sebby" (Nutzi) Joseph Salafia (85) passed away peacefully with his beloved wife by his side on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Sebby was a lifelong resident of Middletown CT. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Anna Salafia and his older twin brothers, Nicholas and Sebastian Salafia. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. For 38 years, he worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a metallurgy technician. Post retirement, he continued to work for an additional 8 years as a Deputy Sheriff for the State of Connecticut. Sebby was a loving family man. He enjoyed fishing, bird hunting and was an avid fan of the UCONN women's basketball team. He was an animal lover at heart and always opened his home and wallet to support the menagerie his family adopted. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara A. Salafia. His two daughters, Michelle A. Salafia and Danielle M. Salafia-Torres. Two granddaughters, Ashlee M. and Tiffany A. Warzecha and three great grandchildren, Sebastian A. Maloney and Brookelynn D. and Jace C. Anziano. He was especially fond of his son-in-law, Mario Torres. His family would like to thank the staff at Middlesex Hospital for the care and kindness shown to Sebastian during his short stay. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Thursday, January 16, 2020 at D'Angelo Funeral Home in Middletown CT from 4 – 7 p.m. Cremation has already taken place and a private burial at Saint Sebastian's Cemetery will happen at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sebastian's memory to either Saint Sebastian's Church in Middletown CT or to a local animal rescue (https://www.kenwayscause.org) that his daughter is passionate about. (Kenway's Cause - PO Box 935 Windsor CT 06095)
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 14, 2020
