Sebastian "Seb" Joseph Zappulla, 72, passed away suddenly on May 8, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1948 in Floridia, Sicily, and immigrated to the United States in 1961 with his family, and settled in Torrington, Connecticut. He graduated from Torrington High School, and received a Master's Degree in teaching from Central Connecticut State University. Upon completing his degree, he accepted a position working at Aetna for 15 years. Seb met the love of his life, best friend, & confidant, Maria D'Appollonio, after being introduced to her by his sister, Sandy, & Maria's mother. They married a year later on September 28, 1985 during Hurricane Gloria, and although things didn't go as planned, Seb could always be heard saying that he was ecstatic to be marrying someone he loved so dearly. Seb and Maria designed and built their dream home in Berlin, Connecticut, with the love and help of both their families, in 1991. The most rewarding excursion the couple enjoyed side by side, was their journey to Lithuania, to complete their family with their two utmost blessings, Michael Joseph Zappulla & Christina Angelika Zappulla. After finalizing their children's adoption, they established a group called Rescue Operation in order to help eighteen other children from the same region of Lithuania to find their happy ever after families. Michael & Christina brought great joy & fulfillment to their lives, & they effortlessly and relentlessly nurtured and supported them throughout all their childhood and adult endeavors. They also were blessed with the ability to take many vacations, including Hawaii, Florida, and Italy. Their happiest memory as a family was taking a long trip to Italy where they were able to see many distant relatives and friends. After retirement, Seb filled his days loving his two precious grandchildren, Corey Joseph Zappulla and Sophia Maria Zappulla. As a result of having such a loving and devoted Papa, both the kids have visited every museum, aquarium, park, zoo and attraction in Connecticut, and many in Massachusetts & Rhode Island. If he wasn't seen out and about with his grandkids, he was contently home catering them any meal they requested. He also thoroughly enjoyed watching the children dance, sing, read, and play games in the yard. Seb never missed a single doctor's appointment, hospital trip, pharmacy call, parent-teacher conference, or after school pickup, no matter how minimal it seemed. He could often be heard saying "I will do absolutely anything to make my grandchildren happy". There are no words to express the amount of devotion, dedication, and unconditional love Seb had for his two beloved grandchildren, Corey and Sophia. It is with an extremely heavy heart that they must continue their journey in life without their true hero and partner in crime, their beloved Papa. They will miss his genuine love and devoted care immensely. Due to his untimely death, Seb's firstborn granddaughter Hayleigh never got to experience the immense love and care her Papa was readily able and willing to give. Not being able to show Hayleigh his unconditional love, was perhaps the most devastating experience in Seb's life, short of the unexpected passing of his beloved daughter and death of his wife. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Maria D'Appolloino Zappulla and daughter Christina, & survived by his granddaughter Hayleigh; his son, Michael, his grandchildren, Corey & Sophia, & their mother, Kimberly. He also has a sister, Sandy Caccomo, in Rocky Hill, and two living nephews and a niece, and one predeceased nephew, as well as many great nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by his brother Carmelo Zappulla and a living sister-in-law, Josephine Zappulla, from Torringon, and two nieces one living and one deceased, as well as, two great-nieces and one great-great nephew. As well as many other cousins and close friends in the United States and Italy. They will all miss him dearly. Private services following social distancing guidelines will be held at Luddy& Peterson Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. This will include viewing hours followed by a burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, where Seb will forever rest beside his loving wife, Maria, & their daughter, Christina. Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory | New Britain www.luddyandpetersonfh.com Flower donations can be sent to funeral home for the Family
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.