Sebastian Thomas "Tom" Aparo, 92, of New Britain, CT, beloved husband of Angelica "Ann" (Torino) Aparo, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020. Tom was born in New Britain, CT and was the son of the late Gaetano and Mary (Mistretta) Aparo. He graduated from New Britain High School, where he broke records for track and field. During World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, was stationed on the U.S.S. Sicily and also traveled throughout the world. After the war, he attended Arnold College in Milford, during which time he was again called to serve his country in the Korean War, aboard the U.S.S. Kleinsmith. Upon his return to New Britain, he married Ann and raised his family. Tom retired from Pratt and Whitney Machine Tool after a lengthy career. He was a lifetime member of St. Ann's Church, New Britain and Knights of Columbus. Tom was an avid sportsman, bowler, sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed UCONN Men's and Women's basketball, having had seasons tickets for over 30 years. He was always known for helping or driving anyone, anywhere, at any time, but will be especially remembered by his family for the beef cutlets he made for Christmas Eve dinner. Upon retirement, Tom and his brother-in-law, Sav Torino, were always the great team, willing to tackle any carpentry project. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Ann of sixty-seven years, Tom is survived by his son, Philip and his wife Bonnie Aparo of Middletown, CT; daughters, Laurie Aparo and her husband Gary Napierski, Joanne and her husband Scott Giegerich, all of Old Saybrook, CT; grandchildren: Philip Aparo, Jr., Chelsie, Alyssa and Jack Thomas Giegerich; along with two sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews, all whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Maurice Aparo. We are most grateful to the people who have looked after our Dad with love and compassion. A private service and burial will be held at a later date. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, we ask that in Tom's name, you do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in need.



