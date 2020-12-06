Sebastian Tarascio, 90, of Wethersfield, CT passed away at home in Roseburg on November 29, 2020. Sebastian was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary (Cornelio) Tarascio. Sebastian was born in Floridia, Sicily on May 15, 1930 to Josephine (Amato) and Francesco Tarascio. He met his wife, Mary, when they were children and quickly became childhood sweethearts. As youngsters they lived through and survived the invasion and bombing of their town by the allies in 1943. Married in Sicily in 1951, they immigrated to the US that same year. They, with three suitcases, settled in Hartford, CT and lived the American Dream. Sebastian worked as a foreman for a masonry construction company until retiring in 1990 at age 60. Sebastian and fellow Sicilian immigrants founded the Italian American Stars in 1953. The social club provided a gathering place for the new Americans. The club also sponsored an amateur soccer team that played at Hartford's Dillon Stadium for many years. Sebastian and Mary moved to Wethersfield in 1964 where they settled and raised their son Frank. The avid hunter was a member of the Wethersfield Hunting Club for 27 years. He, along with Luigi Giansiracusa and Sebastiano Romano, were founding members of the Italian American Sportsmen Hunting and Fishing Club in 1976. In 2017 Sebastian and Mary moved to Roseburg, OR to live with their son Frank. Sebastian is survived by his wife and son, sisters Sebastiana and Gaetana Tarascio of Floridia, Sicily, grand children Billie, Michael and Alex Tarascio of Phoenix, AZ, Portland, OR and Washington, DC, respectively. In addition Sebastian is survived by seven great grandchildren. Also surviving Sebastian are many cousins, nieces and nephews in Sicily and Italy. A funeral mass was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Roseburg with internment at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sebastian's name may be made to The Italian American Stars at 534 Franklin Ave, Hartford CT 06114 or The Italian American Sportsmen Hunting and Fishing Club at 42 Victorian Rd. Hartford CT 06114.



