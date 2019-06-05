Home

Sebastiana Giuliano Obituary
Sebastiana (DiPaola) Giuliano, 99, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Floridia Siracusa (Sicily), Italy to the late Giuseppe and Giovanna (Pappalardo) DiPaola. Sebastiana married the late Giuseppe Giuliano in 1951 and spent most of her life in Hartford. Sebastiana "Nannina" is survived by her daughter Marisa and husband Corrado Cirinna; two grandchildren Melissa Fuschi and Steven Cirinna; three great granddaughters Ava, Jamie and Jenna Fuschi and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her baby boy Giuseppe, brother Giuseppe DiPaola and sister Giuseppina Pappalardo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10a.m. directly in The Church of The Incarnation, 544 Prospect St. Wethersfield. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN, 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill, on Thursday from 4-7p.m. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 5, 2019
