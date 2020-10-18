Sebastiano "Seb" A. Di Pace, 86, beloved husband of 63 years to Brigid T. (Levins) Di Pace, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at their home surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Britain, CT he was the son of the late Carlo & Sebastiana (Gibilisco) Di Pace. Seb was in the National Guard and US Air Force for over seven and a half years and during that time he met and married Brigid in England. They then moved back to the US to Sheppard AF Base in Texas before moving back to CT and residing in Manchester since 1971. Seb enjoyed the outdoors including bow fishing, hunting and camping with his family, and was an avid stamp and coin collector. He was also a member of the Army & Navy Club and was a member of the DAV
. He worked as a Service Technician for Simplex / Tyco for 40 years retiring in 2005. Along with his beloved wife, Brigid, he is survived by his four children, Christine Wagner and her husband Bill of Bolton, Brigid Guinan, Andrea Velez and her husband Edgardo, and Joseph DiPace and his wife Shelley all of Manchester; his four grandchildren Bruce Nugent, Dr. Brian DiPace, Kevin Wagner and his wife Shannon, and Jeremy DiPace; and the newest love of his life, his great-granddaughter Kinsley Rose Nugent. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who live in the US, England, Australia, Denmark and Japan. Besides both parents, he was predeceased by four brothers Concetto, Joseph, Louis, Carlo and his sons-in-law Bruce Guinan and Javier Garay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21st at 10:30 am in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 45 Ludlow Rd., followed by burial with Military Honors in East Cemetery, Manchester. Relatives and friends are invited on Tuesday, Oct. 20th from 5-7 pm at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester. The family would like to extend a special thanks to VNA Hospice especially to Marion, for all their care and compassion during this difficult time. Also, a thank you to Robin of Helping Hands Home Care. Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 or Visiting Nurse & Health Services of Connecticut, Hospice & Palliative Team, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066. To view the services online, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
. Masks WILL BE REQUIRED and all State guidelines will be followed. For condolences online, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com