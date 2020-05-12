Sebastiano "Sebby" Lagana, 91, of Newington, died peacefully on Tuesday May 5th 2020 with his children at his side. Son, Steven Lagana of West Hartford and daughter Linda Unzueta of Las Vegas. Sebby was a loving husband, grandfather and brother. He was grandfather to Natalie Ortega (Julio) of Las Vegas and great-grandfather to Juliette. In addition son-in-law Charles Jones (Linda) Sebby was predeceased by his wife, Vincenza (Bombaci) Lagana, who passed in 2010. He is also predeceased by brother Salvatore Lagana and sisters Maria Germano, Bianca Tringali & Antonietta Pitruzello. He is survived by his siblings Otavia (Edda) Scianna, Anthony (Ugo) Lagana, Benito Lagana and Flavia DiDato and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was born fourth of nine children in Melilli Sicily in 1928. He began his barbering apprenticeship at 11 years old. His family lived in Melilli Sicily and after WWII his parents Giuseppe and Sebastiana and siblings began immigrating to the US and settled in Middletown CT. He became a resident of Newington in 1967 where he and his wife Vincenza remained until her passing in 2010. Sebby continued to live in the family home. He was a great provider, wonderful father and an attentive husband. He lived a full & productive life and was loved by ALL who had the pleasure of knowing him. He owed the Sedgwick Barber Shop in West Hartford for many years. He was also employed at Pratt and Whitney East Hartford remarkably holding a perfect attendance record for 13+ years. In his retirement years he signed on to manage the Barber Shop at the Rocky Hill Home for Veterans for 20+years. He cared for US Service members there. He was affectionately know as "Barber Sebby". For those Veterans that could not walk to the shop he served them in person in their residence or hospital. He was always available to do house calls and help an elderly sick relative or friend with short notice for any hair styling or barber related services. He would also invite customers and friends into his home for any off hour services. In 2017 at the age of 90, his legs grew weak and he could no longer stand for long periods of time. At his retirement the Commissioner of Veterans Affairs bestowed on him a recognition of service award to Veterans everywhere which read "SERVING THOSE WHO SERVED". He was proud of this award. Working at the VA was a very special and a happy time for him. He made many lifelong friends there and was dedicated and respected them all. He had been a resident of NRRRC (Newington Rapid Rehab) since October 2018. He always appreciated all of the many caring family members and friends who visited him often during that time. Many thanks to the staff there for their care and kindness. Also, many thanks to the staff of MasoniCare who were the most compassionate caretakers. Sebby deserves his place in Paradise as he believed in the promises of heaven by Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. We will miss him and love him forever. We look forward to seeing you to bid goodbye and to honor a great man. Due to COVID restrictions visiting hours will be short. Visitation will be on Thursday May 14 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm at the Brooklawn Funeral Home 511 Brook Street Rocky Hill CT. Social distancing requirements will be in effect and the wearing of face coverings is recommended. RIP forever loved!!!!



