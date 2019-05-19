Resources More Obituaries for Sein Lin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Professor Sein Lin

Professor Sein Lin of West Hartford passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Rangoon Burma on September 12, 1922 he came to the United States in 1960 as a diplomatic attache to the Burmese Embassy in Washington DC. After his five year assignment was completed, he chose to stay in the US to provide better educational opportunities for his children. After a brief tenure as a professor at the University of Hartford, he began a long distinguished career with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, Cambridge MA, as the Director of International Land Policy and a member of their board of directors. Professor Lin was instrumental in changing the landscape of numerous governmental policies on taxation and land reform, receiving acclaim and distinction from China, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, and Taiwan ultimately being nominated for the Asian Noble Prize for his work. An accomplished author, lecturer and gifted athlete, Sein remained a devoted family man and spiritual follower of Buddhist teachings. Predeceased by his wife and soulmate of 60 years Constance, he leaves behind his children; Sonny Lin and wife Rosa, Julie Moynihan and husband, Daniel, Robert Lin and wife, Susan. Always a stern disciplinarian, he lovingly and gently embraced his role as "grandpa" to Jennifer Roberts, Kimberly and Aaron Moynihan and Stephanie and Christina Lin and most recently Great grandpa to baby Maya Moynihan. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Sheila Chak. After his retirement, he returned to West Hartford where he was a constant figure on the local golf courses, spending countless hours with a contingent of regulars, sharing tall tales and musings about the woes of today's society. As he approached his 97th birthday Sein was a one of the lone survivors of his generation. Some say he was too stubborn to be taken from this earth, while others speculate he had unfinished business. Regardless, we know he was delighted to be re-united with his Connie on this Mother's Day. The family would like to thank all his doctors, nurses and caregivers for their kind, compassionate care (especially Diana Palmer-may God bless her soul) for making his last years as joyful as possible. The family will be celebrating his life with a small private service at his home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the International Meditation Center (IMC), 4920 Rose Drive, Westminster, MD 21158. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019