Selda E. Bourgeois


1928 - 2019
Selda E. Bourgeois Obituary
Selda E. Bourgeois, 90, of Enfield, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Selda was born December 4, 1928 in Milo, ME to the late Aubrey and Lottie (Faucey) Eichel. She retired from Hamilton Standard -Life Support Systems in 1988. Selda is survived by her son; Stephen Chambers and his wife Nancy of Ellington, her grandchildren; Amy Craaybeek and her husband Chris, Cristin Haines and her husband Doug, her great-grandchildren; Brynn, Owen, Riley, Harper , Finley and Georgia. Selda was predeceased by her first husband, Earle L. Chambers in 1976 and her second husband, John L. Bourgeois in 1987 also, her brothers Donald and Linwood Eichel. Selda will be buried at Springdale Cemetery. All services will be held privately. Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home , 37 Gardner st, East Windsor, CT 06088 will be handling arrangements. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
