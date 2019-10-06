Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Selma Andelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selma Andelman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Selma Andelman Obituary
Selma (Lutin) Andelman of West Palm Beach, FL passed away September 25, 2019. Born in Hartford, CT to the late Felix and Esther (Neporant) Lutin she lived in Bloomfield, Old Lyme, CT and West Palm Beach, FL. Selma leaves her brother, Michael Lutin, NYC, her children, Robert (Pam) Pellet, Massachusetts; Arlyn (Jack) Wasserman, Connecticut; Debra Salustro; Jeffrey (Arlene) Pellet, Florida; Elizabeth (Reagan) Pellet, California. Her grandchildren, Lindsay Wasserman, Jennifer Badger, and Christopher Salustro, and great grandchildren, Avery, Maggie and Brooklyn Badger, and Emily Salustro. There will be a private service at the convenience of the family which may be contacted at 8327 Luray Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668. Memorial donations may go to Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance, Bloomfield, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.