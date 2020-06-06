Selma K. Goldberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Selma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Selma K. (Rome) Goldberg, 92 years of age, of Reston, VA, formerly of Orange CT, passed away Monday, June 1,2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Lazarus Goldberg. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ida Rome. She had a vivacious personality and always made those around her laugh. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Walker, her husband Doug of Leesburg, VA, and her son Eric Goldberg, his wife Maggie of Old Saybrook, CT; her sister Betty Garrity of Manchester CT; and her five grandchildren, Courtney, Sean, Danny, Ryan and Connor. PRIVATE funeral services will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Beth El Temple Cemetery, 51 Jackson St. Ext., Avon Ct with Rabbi Ilana Garber officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CDC Foundation for Coronavirus research (https://give4cdcf.org). Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information or to sign the guest book for Selma, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral service
Beth El Temple Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein Mortuary
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved