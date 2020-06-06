Selma K. (Rome) Goldberg, 92 years of age, of Reston, VA, formerly of Orange CT, passed away Monday, June 1,2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Lazarus Goldberg. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ida Rome. She had a vivacious personality and always made those around her laugh. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Walker, her husband Doug of Leesburg, VA, and her son Eric Goldberg, his wife Maggie of Old Saybrook, CT; her sister Betty Garrity of Manchester CT; and her five grandchildren, Courtney, Sean, Danny, Ryan and Connor. PRIVATE funeral services will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Beth El Temple Cemetery, 51 Jackson St. Ext., Avon Ct with Rabbi Ilana Garber officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CDC Foundation for Coronavirus research (https://give4cdcf.org). Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information or to sign the guest book for Selma, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.