Selma Roth Stein, 97, of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully this past Monday morning at Ocean Villa, an assisted living facility in Santa Monica, CA. She was the beloved daughter of the late Jean and Jack Roth, and granddaughter of Molly and Abraham Rechtschafter and Helen and Abraham Roth. She resided in the Hartford area throughout her entire life until May 2015 when she moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her children. Selma had many close friends and was passionate about her involvement in the Jewish community. She was a life member and former President of Hadassah and contributed in many other capacities. She was also a founding member of Beth El Temple, a member of the Beth El Sisterhood Board and Chairperson of Books & Bagels at Beth El Temple for over 20 years. She was honored by the Connecticut Valley Branch of Women's League for Conservative Judaism as an outstanding member of Beth El Sisterhood. In addition, she was a life member of the Hartford Hebrew Home Auxiliary, as well as a member of the Jewish Historical Society, the Simon Wiesenthal Society, People for the American Way, the ADL and the Mandell JCC of Greater Hartford. Selma was also passionate about her family. Loving wife to Milton Stein, who predeceased her. Devoted mother to her children Gerri and husband Fred, Holly, and Larry and wife Miriam. She also leaves seven grandchildren – Joshua and wife Maureen, Jessica and husband David, Jacob, Judd and wife Athena, Corey and wife Nupur, Justin and Carolyn Stein. In addition, she leaves six great-grandchildren – Noah, Benjamin, Lily, Jackson, Sydney and Frances. They will miss their affectionate and caring grandmother and great-grandmother who adored spending time with them. She also leaves her brother Joel and wife Sherry, niece Alyssa and nephew Steven. Predeceased by loving sister and best friend Nancy. Funeral services will be a gravesite ceremony to be held at 11am on Sunday, November 8th at Beth El Cemetery, Avon. Contributions may be made to Beth El Temple.



