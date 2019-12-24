Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect Street
Wethersfield, CT
Serafino Ficocelli


1926 - 2019
Serafino Ficocelli, 93, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Mariannina Ficocelli, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Serafino was born on October 23,1926 in Sepino, province of Campobasso, Italy, and was the son of the late Pippino and Carolina Ficocelli. Serafino retired from Connecticut Natural Gas where he worked as Facilities Engineer. A very dedicated employee, Serafino was recognized by the President of CNG for his exemplary work ethic. Serafino enjoyed tending to his garden and making homemade wine for his family and friends to enjoy every fall. For many years, Serafino and his wife were active members of the Mt. Carmel/St. Cristina Society, attending their meetings and social events. For Serafino, the focus of his life was devotion to his family and companionship with his friends. In addition to his wife, Serafino will be missed by his daughters, Angela Clarkin and her husband Richard of Mahwah, NJ and MaryAnn Corey and her husband Tim of Rocky Hill along with his five cherished grandchildren Cristina Clarkin and her husband Joseph Sass, Elizabeth Clarkin, Claire Clarkin, Sam Corey and Rachel Corey. In addition to his parents, Serafino was predeceased by brothers, Chris, Frank, John and Vic and sister, Rosa. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. Funeral services will leave the funeral chapel at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 for a Mass of Christion Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain, CT. Memorial donations in Serafino's memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 24, 2019
