Seth M. English Sr.
1933 - 2020
Seth M. English (Deacon Seth), 87, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Monday, November 23, 2020. Seth was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years Joan (Davis) English. Born in Hartford on September 4, 1933, he was the son of the late Stuart and Mary English. He grew up with two siblings; Barbara and Stuart Jr. Seth attended Tufts College prior to graduating from University of Hartford. In his young adult years, Seth worked side-by-side with his father in ventures including "The Riversea Inn" in Fenwick and "The Piccadilly Shop" in Hartford. He later worked for Georgia Pacific Co. and USG before following in the footsteps of his wife and discovering his true calling; becoming a Registered Nurse. Seth possessed a natural ability to serve people. On October 25, 1984 he was ordained as a Deacon in the Archdiocese of Hartford. He was grateful and devoted to serving both Sacred Heart and Corpus Christi parishioners in Wethersfield for more than three decades. The kindness and support he received from the community meant the world to him. Deacon Seth and his cherished friend, Debbi Abbate, shared his devotion to the infirmed, bringing joy and faith to the people they visited. Out of all of Seth's accomplishments, his greatest joy in life was his family. He adored spending time with his grandchildren. Whether it was a basketball game, high school play, track meet or anything his grandchildren participated in, Seth was front and center, cheering them on. His support and love for them was unsurpassed. Seth leaves behind his three children; Seth English Jr., Sheryll Gianinni and husband Stephen of Wethersfield and Scott English and his wife Lynn of Berlin. He will be forever missed by his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy; Jessica English Staron and husband Jonathan, Jaclyn English, and Allegra, Stephen and Scott Gianinni. Whether you knew him as Deacon Seth, Dad, Grandpa, Nurse, businessman or a friend; he was a force. Seth will forever be remembered as a special man with boundless energy and a gift for giving. We picture him back behind the wheel of his red Honda, making his daily rounds of visits and causing a bit of commotion along the way. It didn't take long though for that commotion to be quickly overpowered by the glimmer in his beautiful blue eyes and charming smile. He will be forever missed and in our hearts. Friends and relatives may call, Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:30am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Seth's life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00am. The Mass will be webcast through Farleysullivan.com. Burial will follow in Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in to Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To extend online condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Seth you are simply the best. You were always present for every event. You married our daughter and buried our mom. You were always there to support all of us! Thank you to our friend Seth and thank you to his family for sharing this fine man. Seth you were an angel on earth for so many of us and now you are an angel in heaven!
Sharon & Mike Fote
Friend
