Seth M. Pickering, 73, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born in Putnam, CT, son of the late Francis and Dorothy (Morse) Pickering. Seth attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. He retired from Northeast Utilities (CL&P) as an equipment operator, and was an avid woodworker, NASCAR fan, and loved to be outdoors. Seth is survived by his five children, Meredith Brady and her husband Kevin, Kerri Pickering-Fowler, Mathew Pickering and his wife Tara, Jared Pickering and his wife Jennifer, and Luke Pickering; seven grandchildren, Camden and Delaney Pickering, Damian and Griffin Fowler, and Austin, Riley, and Abby Pickering; and his former spouse, Sharon Pickering. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Pellerin. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. A graveside service with Military Honors will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12 P.M. at Stafford Street Cemetery, Patten Rd., Stafford Springs, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Flo's Friendship Kitchen, P.O. Box 93, Stafford Springs, CT 06076. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 10, 2019
