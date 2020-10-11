Seymour "Sy" Joseph Gerr, 94, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 70 years of the late Evelyn (Musilli) Gerr passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Sy was born on July 28, 1926 in New York, NY one of two children of the late Leon and Mollie (Weissman) Gerr. He was a Boy Scout throughout his childhood and proud of his accomplishment as an Eagle Scout. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of seventeen and proudly served his country in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended and earned a Bachelor of Science in Advertising & Accounting from New York University. Sy was employed for several years with Royal Typewriter before taking a position in 1961 with Pratt & Whitney, Machine Tool, West Hartford, CT. There he was a Data Processing Manager for 30 years until his retirement in 1991. Sy dearly loved his wife Evie, their family, the home and life that they built together in Connecticut. They were the most important thing to him. Sy enjoyed woodworking, model ship building, working around his home, walking the beach any time of the year, music, theatre, kayaking, cooking on the grill for his family & friends, rooting for his favorite baseball team, the Yankees, or just playing the harmonica around a family campfire. He is survived by his three children Peter Gerr and his spouse Nicole of Sutton, MA., Susan Gerr and her partner Steven Booth of Bolton, CT and Lynn Gerr and her partner Peter Untiet of Coventry, CT. Sy was blessed with 7 grandchildren. His four loving grandchildren Elisabeth Gerr, Andrew Gerr, Ethan Gerr , Benjamin Gerr, and their mother Jennifer Miller. Also grandchildren William Marchand, Olivia Marchand and Charles Marchand, as well his sister-in-law Cissy Gerr, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Sy was predeceased by his brother Bernard Gerr. Sy was an amazing, special and dedicated husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, friend and mentor. He was a hands-on dad throughout his life, always helping with school projects and homework and coaching Little League. As a father of young girls in the 60's, he was ahead of his time in teaching them to change car tires and oil, play baseball, and learn to use tools. He always supported Evie, his wife, in all her interests and home projects as well. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com