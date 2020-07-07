1/
Seymour M. Kaplan
Seymour M. Kaplan, 100 years of age, of West Hartford, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in Hartford he was the son of the late David and Mollie (Saposnick) Kaplan. He graduated Weaver High School and Pratt Institute. He was proud to have served in the US Army during World War II. He was in the Battle of the Bulge and received a Bronze Star. Seymour was a self-employed commercial artist for over 40 years. He was a 61 year member of the Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford. He leaves his wife, Rhoda (Elansky) Kaplan, and his son Leonard M. Kaplan of West Hartford. He was the last to survive of five sisters and six brothers. Private graveside funeral services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield with Rabbi David J. Small officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Seymour, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
