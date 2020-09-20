Seymour Sard

Seymour H. Sard, 93 years of age, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of West Hartford, and Bloomfield, CT, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Florida. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Irving E. and Sady (Ackerman) Sodafsky. He leaves his wife Diane (Rose) Sard; his son, Jeffrey Sard and his wife Lori of West Hartford, CT; his daughters, Cheryl Sard of Avon, CT, and Ellen Sard of Sudbury, MA; and his grandchildren, Lindsay Sard of San Francisco, CA, Brandon Sard of West Hartford, CT, Alissa Gordon of Brooklyn, NY, and Scott Gordon of San Francisco, CA. He was predeceased by his sister Marjorie (Sodafsky) Malitz. Seymour was born in Hartford and graduated from Weaver High School and the University of Connecticut. After serving in the Navy, he founded his own company, now known as The Sard Corporation, and starting in his early 20s, became a home builder and real estate developer. During his career he developed and built apartment buildings and condominiums, and built hundreds of new homes and subdivisions, creating neighborhoods throughout West Hartford and the Farmington Valley. As a general contractor, Seymour completed projects like the original West Hartford Veterans Skating Rink and Kennedy Park. In the late 1960s, seeing the need for suburban offices so people could work closer to home, he built and owned the first of many office buildings in West Hartford Center. Later, in 1991, working alongside his son Jeff, he built the Town Center office and retail complex on South Main Street. He also developed and owned office buildings in Farmington, Canton, and retail properties in Manchester. Seymour loved his family more than anything and was quietly generous to those in need of help throughout his life. He lived an active life, loving any kind of family get together or celebration, playing golf into his nineties with his grandsons, swimming in the pool and having lunch with the guys. He was a founding member of the former Cliffside Country Club, a member of Tumble Brook Country Club, and Bocaire Country Club in Boca Raton. He was a long-time member of Congregation Beth Israel. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (www.trustbridgefoundation.org
). Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Seymour, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
