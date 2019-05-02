Shakti Lane10/18/50-04/27/19Shakti's spirit is now free.Shakti was a lover of fun, baseball games, dancing, family, singing, friends and kindness. Her bright spirit was one that was always noticed and drew people in. Shakti worked at the Manchester Town Hall as a tax collector, where many in the community have always remembered her fondly and made lasting friendships. Over the years Shakti enjoyed spending time at Hawks Nest Beach in Old Lyme, Falcon Ridge Folk Festival and visiting family in South Carolina. Shakti is now with her beloved David Baker. Shakti grew up in East Hartford the daughter of Edward and Dolores Fink. Shakti's memories will carry on with her dearest children; Dori Harrington, Nathan (Chuck) Lane, and Justin Mills. Shakti's cherished grands; Christian Harrington, Austin Harrington, Adele Slayton and Emma Slayton. Shakti's survived by her siblings Donald Fink, David Fink, Janice Gleeney, Steven Fink, Patricia Rolfe, Michael Fink, Nancy Fink and her sister friends; Terri Doyle and Ann Aurelia and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 am at the Storrs Quaker Meeting House, 57 Hunting Lodge Road, Storrs, CT 06268. To honor Shakti's memory her family requests that everyone wear tie dye, purple or bright colors. Please make any donations to WWUH radio, 200 Bloomfield av, W.Hartford or Friends Meeting House, 57 Hunting Lodge Rd. Storrs. Practice kindness often and spread love thinking of Shakti, continue spreading her message. To leave an online message for her family please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019