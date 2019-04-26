Home

Shana M. Thomasen

Shana M. Thomasen Obituary
Shana Marie Thomasen, 30, of Plainville, passed away at home, on Monday, April 22, 2019.She was a beautiful child born in Bristol on April 26, 1988, the daughter of Barry Thomasen of Plainville and Melissa Matthews of Bristol. Shana faced many struggles in her short life, and is now at peace. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.In addition to her father, Barry, she leaves her daughter, Eliana Brielle Thomasen; her son, Benjamin Wesley Gallaher; several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.Family and friends may gather in celebration of Shana's life on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of Remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2019
