Shannon Lyn Hyman, 40, of Hartford, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home. She was born in Plantation Fla.to Lyn(Mills) Hyman and the late Thomas Hyman. She was raised in East Granby graduating from East Granby High School in 1997and went on to earn her Masters Degree in 2006. She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Hyman, her fraternal grandparents William and Mary Ogden and her maternal grandfather C.C. Mills. she is survived by her mother Lyn Hyman of Kingsport Tn. brother Lt. Brett Hyman of Oxford Ct. and her beloved dog "Smokey" along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and her very loved Godchild. Shannon had a heart of gold she shared with some very special friends that know who they are. She will be missed by all that knew her. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary