It is with profound sadness we share, our beloved Shannon Patrick Sullivan, passed peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Monday August 17, 2020. Shannon was born July 31, 1965 in Hartford, CT. He graduated from Simsbury High School and Dean College. He enjoyed careers in various sales positions and finally as an admissions director for a vocational school. He leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law Tara and Tom Mulryan of Glastonbury, his brother Shawn D. Sullivan of Westport, CT, his nieces, Kaitlin Kershner and her husband Joel of Boston, MA, Colleen Mulryan of Glastonbury, his nephew Patrick Mulryan of Sharon, CT, his twin grandnieces Emma and Ava Kershner and his very dear and ever loyal friend Tim Sandhouse of Wethersfield. Shannon would always joke that Tim was his brother from a different mother. He also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins who have kept him close to their hearts in prayer. He was predeceased by his father John B. Sullivan and his mother Cecelia C. Sullivan Morse. As we mourn our deep loss, let us remember the great times and fun we always had when Shannon was in our midst. He loved life, sports, including golf and baseball and having fun. He always made us laugh, and most of all, never let the facts get in the way of a good story. We would like to thank St. Francis Hospital Hospice for the loving care they provided. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Friday August 21 from 4-6pm. A funeral mass with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.