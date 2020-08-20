1/1
Shannon Patrick Sullivan
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shannon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness we share, our beloved Shannon Patrick Sullivan, passed peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Monday August 17, 2020. Shannon was born July 31, 1965 in Hartford, CT. He graduated from Simsbury High School and Dean College. He enjoyed careers in various sales positions and finally as an admissions director for a vocational school. He leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law Tara and Tom Mulryan of Glastonbury, his brother Shawn D. Sullivan of Westport, CT, his nieces, Kaitlin Kershner and her husband Joel of Boston, MA, Colleen Mulryan of Glastonbury, his nephew Patrick Mulryan of Sharon, CT, his twin grandnieces Emma and Ava Kershner and his very dear and ever loyal friend Tim Sandhouse of Wethersfield. Shannon would always joke that Tim was his brother from a different mother. He also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins who have kept him close to their hearts in prayer. He was predeceased by his father John B. Sullivan and his mother Cecelia C. Sullivan Morse. As we mourn our deep loss, let us remember the great times and fun we always had when Shannon was in our midst. He loved life, sports, including golf and baseball and having fun. He always made us laugh, and most of all, never let the facts get in the way of a good story. We would like to thank St. Francis Hospital Hospice for the loving care they provided. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Friday August 21 from 4-6pm. A funeral mass with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 20, 2020
Those sparkling Irish eyes, that dazzling smile, that quick wit ... that’s the Shannon etched in my memories. God bless you and your family.
Mary Ballou
Friend
August 19, 2020
Rick Tosh
Friend
August 19, 2020
Shannon was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met! Back in the 90’s we were close and shared some great times! So sorry for your loss ❤
Debbie Cohen Sallet
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved