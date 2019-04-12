Sharon A. Brennan, 71, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Lisa Thurston and her husband, Christopher, two loving granddaughters, Heather McLaughlin and Racheal McLaughlin and her cherished great-granddaughter, Amelia Michalski, all of Southington. She also leaves behind her sister, Lois Rickert and husband Mike of Vernon. She was predeceased by her mother, Amelia Brennan, father Francis Brennan and brother, Donald Brennan, all formerly of Rockville. Sharon loved life and being with her family. Her dog Bentley gave her much happiness. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary