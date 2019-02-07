Sharon A Malofsky (Band), 76, of Bloomfield, CT, passed away peacefully at Saint Francis Hospital on Friday, January 25th. The daughter of Julius and Pearl Band was born in Queens, NY, on October 6, 1942. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Bernard M. Malofsky for 54 years and his best friend. She was a long-time member of Tikvah Chadosheh Synagogue, where both of her sons had their bar mitzvah ceremonies. While both of her sons attended school at the Bess & Paul Sigel Hebrew Academy, Sharon worked in the kitchen, helped in the office and helped manage the bingo game that was a major fundraiser for the school. In addition to her husband, Bernard, Sharon leaves behind her son, Adam G. Malofsky, his wife Robin and their children Brandon & Nicole, of Loveland, OH, and her son, Brett L. Malofsky, of Hubbardston, MA, and his children, Alexandra & Joshua, of Worcester, MA. Also surviving Sharon are her sister Carole Stahl, Carole's husband Jay of Plantation, Florida, her nephew, Brian Stahl and his family of Davie, FL, and her niece, Caryn Herd and her family of Orlando, FL.Sharon led a life of volunteerism almost her entire adult life. As a high school graduate, Sharon started out as one of the first candy stripers at Long Island Jewish Hospital, working in pediatrics, while training to become a nurse. After Sharon moved to Connecticut in 1972, Sharon began volunteering for The Council of Jewish Women and Jewish Family Service, where she became lifelong members. Her focus through the late 1970s through the 1980s was working with close friends to create and execute programs to help settle hundreds of Soviet Jewish families totaling nearly 1000 people in all. In fact, Sharon was featured in the book, Jewish Hearts: A Study of Jewish Ethnicity for her devotion, kindness and tireless work from meeting families right off the plane to finding them homes, jobs and settling the families in their new Hartford community. It was her labor of love. Later, through the 1990s, Sharon worked for many years at Favarh, the Arc of Farmington Valley, where individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities were trained to live as independently as possible, experience continual growth, and live independent lives that they never thought was possible. Sharon loved country music and she named her pets after her favorite stars and they were constant companions to each other. When her sons were young, the family went on family driving trips all the way to Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon and other national parks. Especially after retiring, Sharon absolutely loved traveling all over the world, used cruising to overcome her physical limitations, visiting Hawaii, Reno, Lake Tahoe, Australia and New Zealand many times. Overall, Sharon made it to sea about 50 times where she enjoyed meeting new people and making lifelong friends. One of Sharon's favorite activities was to visit the casinos with friends, play the games and see the shows.Sharon lived life to the full extent that her body would allow. She will be deeply missed.Donations may be made to the in her honor at https://www.heart.org/en/.Services will be on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 10:00 am at the IJ Morris Funeral Home, 21 E Deer Park Rd., Dix Hills, NY, followed by a short ceremony at the Mount Golda Cemetery, 500 Old Country Rd., Huntington Station, NY.





