Sharon A. Rose, 72, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 7, 2020. Born in Bristol, the daughter of the late Nora K. (Barboza) Rose and Eugene D. Rose and predeceased by her brother Eugene D. Rose, Jr., Sharon grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School in 1964. For most of her life, she lived in Newington. Sharon worked in the medical field for 35 years alongside her friend and mentor, Dr. Youssef M. Horanieh in Hartford. She helped Dr. Horanieh open his practice in 1978 and remained his loyal assistant until their "joint retirement" in 2013. Sharon was always proud of her work with Dr. Horanieh and was very close with him and his family. She also worked in St. Francis Hospital for 25 years as a part-time admitting clerk in the emergency room. Sharon loved to spend time reading, doing puzzles, and watching football, especially her favorite team the New York Giants. She was often overheard saying, "I believe in you Eli!" as she cheered on her team. Sharon is survived by her loving sisters Carol Thompson of Newington and Pamela and James Thomas of Placentia, California; her three nieces Courtney Van Allen of Newington, Dana Blue of Wallkill, NY, and Fallon Thompson of Lebanon; her nephew Brandon Thomas of La Habra, CA, and her great- nephews Antonio Flores and Julian Caldwell of Newington. Sharon's family would like to especially thank Sharon's home healthcare aid, Tawona Dukes for the kindness and friendship she shared with Sharon during the last years of her life. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jefferson House, 1 John Stewart Drive, Newington, CT 06111 or the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, 79 Retreat Ave, Hartford, 06106. Duksa Family Funeral Home at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington is assisting her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.