Meriden: Sharon B. Woodruff, 73, of Meriden, passed away peacefully at her residence, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her former husband and best friend, Daniel A. Lagocki. Sharon was born in Meriden, August 22, 1947, a daughter of the late John Boyce and Esther (Camoni) Boyce and had been a lifelong resident. She was employed by Hitachi Data Systems for many years until her retirement in April of this year. Her passions included gardening and cooking, and some of her many hobbies included knitting, reading, and she also enjoyed watching DVDs at home. She is survived by her son, Scott M. Lagocki and his wife Elizabeth of Meriden; her grandchildren, Daniel Vincent and Jennifer Vincent; her great-grandchildren, Jack and Amber; her sister, Wendy A. Schramm and her husband John of Indiana; and her brother, Allyn R. Boyce of Maryland. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Eno of New Britain; and several nieces and nephews, including Josh Ross and his wife Sammie, Zachary Ross and his wife Sarah, Kaitlin Ross, Christopher Boyce, Dana Boyce, Gordon Wright III, Dustin Wright; and her faithful four-legged companions, Eli, Loki and Layla. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey A. Lagocki; her sister, Deborah; and her brother, Darryl. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 384 Ann St., Meriden. Due to the current pandemic, the family has chosen not to have calling hours. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Sharon may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or TriCircle Inc., 6 Way Rd. Middlefield, CT 06455. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. For online expressions of sympathy, visit: stempienfuneralhome.com