Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Sharon Haslam
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
The Church of The Incarnation
544 Prospect St
Wethersfield, CT
Sharon E. Haslam

Sharon E. Haslam Obituary
Sharon E. Haslam, 57, of Colcheseter passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late William and Sylvia (McCloskey) Haslam. Sharon lived in Wethersfield most of her life, graduating Wethersfield High in 1981. She went on to attend Hartford Secretarial School, and spent her career as an accomplished admin in financial, mental health, and educational services. Sharon enjoyed frequent trips to Las Vegas. She was also an avid Patriots fan. Sharon leaves her son Philip Ogorzalek of Vermont. She also leaves her partner Dom Burba of Colchester, a sister, Pam Tedone, and her husband Michael of Wethersfield, her 3 brothers; Dale Haslam and his wife Jo-Anne of Newington, Bruce Haslam and his wife Jean of Rocky Hill, and Bob Haslam and his wife Meegan of Glastonbury. She was also predeceased by her brother Wayne and sister Michele. Sharon also leaves special friends; Tat Strycharz-Hays, Bobby Smith, Macey Cwikla and her daughter Leanna, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, 12 Noon at The Church of The Incarnation, 544 Prospect St. Wethersfield, CT. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Visiting hours will be held today at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk. Wethersfield, from 4 to 7 PM. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2020
