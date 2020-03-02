Home

Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Sharon Garry
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Saint Joseph,
140 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT
Sharon Garry

Sharon Garry Obituary
Sharon Garry, 72 of Rocky Hill, formerly of Wethersfield, passed away quickly and quietly on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in Hartford on December 3, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Robert F. Garry, Sr. and Angeline (Pardo) Garry. She was a graduate of Prince Tech, Class of 1966. Sharon wore many hats during her professional career but would be best remembered for her many years at Wethersfield Optical. Sharon is survived by her brother, Robert F. Garry of Southington and her sisters, Louellen G. Johnson of East Hartford and Donna L. Garry of Rocky Hill with whom she resided for many years. As Sharon wished, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private. Her siblings want to thank the entire staff in the Hartford Hospital Cardiac ICU for all their kindness and caring in Sharon's last days. There will be Mass of Remembrance on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph, 140 Farmington Avenue, Hartford. To share memories or express condolences on line, please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 2, 2020
