Sharon K. Ryan


1952 - 2020
Sharon K. Ryan Obituary
Sharon K. Ryan, 68, of Newington passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 10th. Sharon was born on January 30, 1952 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Stella Ryan of Wethersfield. She was a 1970 graduate of Wethersfield High School and worked for many years in the insurance field. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at MetLife in Bloomfield. Sharon loved a trip to the beach, a good book, chatting with her lifelong friends, cuddling up with her pets, and spending time with her grandchildren who adored her. She will be remembered for her strength, humor, and love. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Traci (Ryan) Protz, her husband Aaron and their son Mason. She is also survived by her son, Mark Ryan, his wife Catherine and their daughter Madelyn. In addition, she leaves behind several cousins and close friends. Burial will be private. For those who wish to honor Sharon's memory, a special gathering will be held at a later time. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2020
