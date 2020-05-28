Sharon L. Burnham
1951 - 2020
Sharon Lee Burnham, 68 of Suffield CT died peacefully Sunday May 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Nels C. Johnson Sr. and Emma (Wood) Johnson of Manchester CT. She was born and raised in Manchester, lived briefly in Virginia Beach and spent the last 13 years in Suffield CT. She worked as an in home caregiver and spoke fondly of her clients, often making them soup or baking, going above what was asked of her because she truly cared. She loved the beach, taking rides in her convertible with the top down, gardening, Red Sox and Patriots games, and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters who she adored. She is survived by her son Eric P. Burnham and his wife Kelly, daughter Amy B. LaTeano and her husband Frank, brother Harry Johnson and wife Jeanne, her sister Marybeth Johnson, and sister Jill Slahtosky and husband Jim. She was predeceased by her brother Nels C. Johnson Jr. She will also be remembered by her granddaughters Victoria and Isabella, her nieces Genevieve and Rebecca, along with her nephews, Josh, Jason, Jacob and Jimmy. She was loved and will be missed deeply. A service will be planned for a future date to be determined.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.
May 28, 2020
sharon you are appreciated, I will remember our phone conversations they were a joy then and will continue to bring me sweet memories love sue
Susan Vasquez
