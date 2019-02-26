Sharon Catlin, 63, passed away unexpectedly on February 22nd. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Cecilia Tajmajer. Sharon is survived by her husband of 39 years David Catlin, her daughter Tracy of Kensington, her son Tyler and his fiance' Alyssa Suhre of Plainville, and her companion and cherished dog, Gracie. Sharon will be missed by her five loving siblings, sister Sandra of New York, and brothers; Walt and wife Barbara of Florida, Robert of Farmington, David and wife Deborah of East Haddam, and Brian of Newington. Sharon worked hard to provide for her family and to ensure a quality life for her children. She was a valued employee with the Hawthorne Inn for 10 years and then the Farmington Marriott for 15 years. Sharon opened and operated the Kensington Cafe for nearly 10 years, retiring from restaurant work in 2012. Sharon's life was dedicated to the support and well-being of her family. She had a passion and intensity about her that was often misunderstood but her intentions were always in the best interest of others. Sharon's caring nature and sense of humor will be missed by family and friends. In accordance with her wishes there will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be at a later date. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary