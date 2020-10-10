Sharon Lee Pombriant (Strattman) of East Hartford, CT passed away in her home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1948 in Hartford, CT to Arlene Strattman (Moore) and Raymond Strattman Sr. She was employed at AETNA Insurance Company for 36 years, Certified Ambulance Group of Rocky Hill, CT as a billing specialist and a research analyst at National Research Associates since 2010. Sharon was predeceased by her parents, her husband Paul of 33 years and a sister, Gail Vail, of East Hartford, CT. She is survived by a brother, Raymond Strattman Jr. and wife Donna of Little River, South Carolina and a sister, Joan Couture of Cordova, Tennessee, along with many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, CT.



