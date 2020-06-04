Sharon Noella Campbell-Daddona, 63, of East Hartford, loving wife of over 33 years of David F. Daddona, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center in Hartford after a long illness. Born in Norwich on May 8, 1957, a daughter of the late John C. and Noella (Pepin) Campbell, she had been a life-long resident of East Hartford. Sharon was a graduate of St. Christopher School, East Hartford and East Catholic High School in Manchester, Class of 1975. She earned her Associate's Degree from Manchester Community College and later her B.S. Degree in Management and Leadership with Summa Cum Laude honors from Goodwin College in December of 2015. Sharon was employed for over 18 years by Goodwin University, East Hartford where she served in several key leadership roles, including Controller and most recently as an Assistant Vice-President for Business Services. A devout catholic, Sharon was a longtime faithful communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford. She served on the St. Christopher School HSA, St. Christopher School Board for six years (two terms), and was Chairwoman of St. Christopher Alumni Association, and of the Annual Auction from 2000-2005. She enjoyed cross-stitching, making chocolate, cooking, crocheting, videography, photography, and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Bears. She also loved Teddy-Bears and she was known to display them throughout her home and office for others to enjoy. Sharon was an incredible woman, daughter, wife, sister, mother, friend, mentor, creative thinker, and leader. She was a gentle force of nature with her grace, love, kindness, and open-hearted generosity and compassion. Sharon embodied all that we are capable of being as people: she was totally selfless, absolutely dedicated to her family, and a generous, loving friend with a fantastic sense of humor. She was a listener who wanted to support others in any manner she could. She cared for others her entire life, putting everyone before herself. She was incredibly loyal and devoted to her family, husband, parents, brothers, and children. She was full of life, full of joy, and full of love. In addition to her beloved husband, Sharon is survived by her two cherished daughters, Amanda N. Daddona of Middletown, and Heather A. Daddona of East Hartford; two brothers, John C. Campbell, Jr. and Mark H. Campbell both of East Hartford; a sister-in-law, Marion Szarzynski and her husband, James, of Naugatuck; three nephews, Marcus J. Campbell and his wife, Kelsey, and their daughter Makayla of East Hartford, Christopher Szarzynski of Waterbury, Jason Szarzynski of Naugatuck; a niece, Erika Szarzynski of Watertown; a life-long friend, Judy Philbin and her husband, Bill, of Vernon; a special friend, Jan Watts and her husband, Larry, of Enfield; a long-time friend, Marie Garabedian and her husband, Keith, of East Hartford; and many other dear friends and work colleagues. Due to the current health crisis, private funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sharon's name may be made to the Goodwin University Nursing Scholarship Fund/ICU, One Riverside Drive, East Hartford, CT 06118. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.