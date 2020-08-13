Sharon (Zwarick) Rizzo, 75, of Enfield, beloved wife of 54 years to Nicholas J. Rizzo, entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Hartford on January 29, 1945, the daughter of the late Michael and Ethelyn (Gold) Zwarick. She later met and married her husband Nicholas in May of 1966. Sharon graduated nursing school and went on to a long career as a licensed practical nurse at Blair Manor nursing home. In later years she leveraged her nursing background to work in medical records at the Aetna insurance company and later as an office manager for CHR. Upon her retirement, Sharon volunteered her time at the Enfield Senior Center and the Enfield Food Shelf. She used her excellent knitting skills to create caps for the NICU unit at the local hospitals and knitting gifts for her family and close friends. In her spare time she also enjoyed playing bingo, making trips to the casino, and was an avid reader. In addition to her loving husband Nicholas, Sharon is survived by two daughters, Carrie-Ann Manley and her husband Shawn, and Christine Fisher and her husband Charles, both of Enfield; her grandchildren, Mallory Costabile, Gregory Costabile, Nicholas Fisher, Kaceyrose Fisher, and Alyson Manley; her great grandchildren, Penelope, Tanner, Annamarie, and Landen; her brother Joseph Zwarick and his wife Phyllis of Long Island; her sister, Elayne Pollard of Enfield and many special friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Jo-ann Biederman. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sharon at 10 am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Rd, Enfield. Please meet at the church. Masks are required for all services. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family. Donations in Sharon's memory may be made to Friends of Enfield Senior Center. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com
